Joe Burrow spotted at swanky NYC hotel with Olivia Ponton before Bengals minicamp

If you're celebrities trying to keep your relationship on the down low. Here's a pro tip from The Athlete Lifestyle On SI - don't rendezvous in South Beach for the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend or in New York City after the Met Gala.
Or maybe they want to be caught!
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton are not heeding our advice. Not only were they filmed together arriving at a nightclub together during the star-studded Formula 1 race festivities, but now the duo were spotted leaving the swanky Carlyle Hotel in New York City around the same time after the LSU national champion attended the Met Gala while Ponton was spotted at one of the after-parties, going silent when asked if she was dating the Bengals QB1.
Burrow, 28, has since gone back to Cincinnati to join his teammates for mandatory offseason workouts as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing season with all of their offensive star talent finally locked up, culminating in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's four-year, $161 million deal ($112 million guaranteed).
NFL fans probably don't care about Burrow's dating life, but ever since the always fashionable Met Gala newbie and Ponton, 22, were linked after his Cincinnati-area mansion was burglarized, casual observers and the paparazzi have wanted to find out if they're a couple or not.
Maybe they don't want to put labels on it, and that's cool. But if the superstar NFL QB and supermodel want to keep their relationship under wraps, maybe find more discreet locations.
