Here Are All the Athletes Who Went to the 2025 Met Gala
The 2025 Met Gala, New York's biggest night of fashion, is here bringing together some of the world’s brightest stars on Monday night.
This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," to highlight the cultural and historical significance of Black dandyism. It's the first Met Gala theme in over two decades to be focused on menswear.
The 2025 co-chairs include Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. LeBron James is the honorary chair, but he will notably be absent at Monday night's event as he nurses a Grade 2 MCL sprain. It would've been his Met Gala debut.
There are plenty of other star athletes expected to be in attendance at the Met Gala this year. WNBA superstar Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles and her husband NFL star Jonathan Owens and Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson are all on the Met Gala committee this year.
Take a look at the athletes who attended the 2025 Met Gala.
Lewis Hamilton
The 105-time Formula One winner didn't disappoint when walking on the Met Gala carpet as a co-chair. Hamilton's ivory colored look was designed by Wales Bonner and includes a custom Stephen Jones hat.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
The Olympic gymnast stood out in a short blue dress with a long train behind her. The dress also has a white collar. She topped off her look with some pretty tall high heels to match the dress.
Her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, wore a white suit with white fur draped over his shoulder. And, he even used a cane.
Flau'jae Johnson
The LSU basketball star made her Met Gala debut—one year after her former teammate Angel Reese did, too—by wearing a stunning black and white gown.
Dwyane Wade
The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer attended the Met Gala alongside his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. The couple is wearing black and white, with Wade having bejeweled designs on his vest.
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who's fresh off of his record season and Super Bowl championship, attended his first Met Gala on Monday. He sported a black suit styled by Thom Browne.
Breanna Stewart
The three-time WNBA champion wore a stunning white suit with a long jacket that had a little train. She wore a hat to tie the look together.
Sabrina Ionescu
The New York Liberty star, who is fresh off of her first WNBA title, wore a long black skirt and suit jacket with a white bralette top underneath.
This post will be updated.