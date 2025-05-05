SI

Here Are All the Athletes Who Went to the 2025 Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton was one of the co-chairs this year.

Madison Williams

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton attends the 2025 Met Gala. / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2025 Met Gala, New York's biggest night of fashion, is here bringing together some of the world’s brightest stars on Monday night.

This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," to highlight the cultural and historical significance of Black dandyism. It's the first Met Gala theme in over two decades to be focused on menswear.

The 2025 co-chairs include Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. LeBron James is the honorary chair, but he will notably be absent at Monday night's event as he nurses a Grade 2 MCL sprain. It would've been his Met Gala debut.

There are plenty of other star athletes expected to be in attendance at the Met Gala this year. WNBA superstar Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles and her husband NFL star Jonathan Owens and Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson are all on the Met Gala committee this year.

Take a look at the athletes who attended the 2025 Met Gala.

Lewis Hamilton

The 105-time Formula One winner didn't disappoint when walking on the Met Gala carpet as a co-chair. Hamilton's ivory colored look was designed by Wales Bonner and includes a custom Stephen Jones hat.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

The Olympic gymnast stood out in a short blue dress with a long train behind her. The dress also has a white collar. She topped off her look with some pretty tall high heels to match the dress.

Her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, wore a white suit with white fur draped over his shoulder. And, he even used a cane.

Flau'jae Johnson

The LSU basketball star made her Met Gala debut—one year after her former teammate Angel Reese did, too—by wearing a stunning black and white gown.

Dwyane Wade

The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer attended the Met Gala alongside his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. The couple is wearing black and white, with Wade having bejeweled designs on his vest.

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who's fresh off of his record season and Super Bowl championship, attended his first Met Gala on Monday. He sported a black suit styled by Thom Browne.

Breanna Stewart

The three-time WNBA champion wore a stunning white suit with a long jacket that had a little train. She wore a hat to tie the look together.

Sabrina Ionescu

The New York Liberty star, who is fresh off of her first WNBA title, wore a long black skirt and suit jacket with a white bralette top underneath.

This post will be updated.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

