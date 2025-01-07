The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Joe Burrow’s alleged gf Olivia Ponton goes viral for ‘Bengals’ pajamas TikTok dance

The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback has been coy about his relationship with model Olivia Ponton. She might have dropped a hint in her viral TikTok dance.

Matthew Graham

Feb 18, 2024: Olivia Ponton backstage at the People's Choice Awards
Feb 18, 2024: Olivia Ponton backstage at the People's Choice Awards / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Joe Burrow barely missed the playoffs in an MVP-caliber, yet disappointing season, for the Cincinnati Bengals. But now most NFL fans want to know simply, is he dating model and influencer Olivia Ponton?

Speculation hit overdrive once it was uncovered Ponton and her mother reported the burglary of the quarterback's possibly cursed $7.5 million Cincinnati area mansion in early Dec.

Since then, tabloids have been trying to nab them together, but the two have done a good job of avoiding the prying eyes of the paparazzi. People Magazine reports they're together, but keeping it casual.

But now the TikTok star and model, 22, has users speculating that her latest viral dance on the popular social media platform included a sly "Bengals" shout out to the NFL star QB1, 28. It happens at about the three-second mark of her TikTok post.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/TikTok
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/TikTok

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/TikTok

Ponton has 7.6 million followers on TikTok (and 2.9 million on Instagram), and this dance routine already has almost 3 million views.

Burrow will be watching the NFL playoffs just like the rest of us. Will Ponton and him be watching them together? Maybe they'll go Instagram official on Super Bowl Sunday!

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

