Josh Allen proposes to gf Hailee Steinfeld in epic fashion
Josh Allen took a knee — not at the end of a game, but to propose to girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback and the actress have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
Now, it looks like they are Instagram officially engaged after Steinfeld and Allen both posted this bombshell on their accounts on Friday.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld takes makeup-free selfie with look-alike purse dog
That’s a beautiful scene with the flowers, the ocean, the sunset, and all the candles. How romantic!
She obviously said “yes” if they posted the picture. Allen captioned it with the infinit emoji around the date 11.22.24: "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️."
RELATED: Josh Allen's gf Hailee Steinfeld flaunts throwback sparkly midriff gown stunner
The couple has been more public than ever lately as well, even sharing a rare moment of PDA with a Halloween kiss.
Steinfeld is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films, the “Transformers” franchise, and most recently Netflix’s “Arcane” series.
RELATED: 3 ways Hailee Steinfeld,Josh Allen top Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce as No. 1 NFL couple
Allen has thrown for over 2500 yards this season and 18 touchdowns for the 9-2 Bills.
This is by far the greatest knee the QB has taken in his life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss