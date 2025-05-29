The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen caught in peculiar pre-wedding photo to Hailee Steinfeld with odd bag

The Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP is reportedly marrying his "Sinners" star fiancée Hailee Steinfeld this weekend. What's up with that bag though?

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's the wedding the of the century - or at the very least, the NFL wedding of 2025!

The Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP and franchise hero Josh Allen is reportedly marrying "Sinners" star and burgeoning fashion influencer Hailee Steinfeld in California this weekend as the A-list power couple is being swarmed by paparazzi every step along the way.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen darted from Bills' offseason OTAs, where he was throwing "pretty balls" to wide receiver Elijah Moore, to marry the love of his life, caught by wandering eyes coming from the airport with an expensive Malbon golf bag while carrying his other luggage in casual travel clothes.

So what's so peculiar about that besides the jokes getting in one last round before never being allowed to play 18 holes again without permission from his wife?

There are no golf clubs in his bag besides a putter.

Usually if you hit the road with your clubs, you have a wonky travel golf bag in tow. The most obvious explanation is the avid $330 million amateur golfer already has a sweet set at his California home, where it seems he and Steinfeld spend a lot of their time together, not to mention where they also got engaged.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicola Madden
@nicalamadden/Instagram

Unlike us mere mortals, rich folks usually have complete sets of clubs at all of their estates, so it's most likely Allen, who spent his bachelor party golfing and being a VIP guest at a Tiger Wood's TGL event in Florida, had gotten the new bag.

Why the lonely putter? Either that's new too, or it's his favorite one and he's been on fire with it.

Whatever the case, the "typical man" behavior might see him get a round in before the main event - marrying Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen
July 14, 2024: Josh Allen during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

