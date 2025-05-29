Josh Allen caught in peculiar pre-wedding photo to Hailee Steinfeld with odd bag
It's the wedding the of the century - or at the very least, the NFL wedding of 2025!
The Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP and franchise hero Josh Allen is reportedly marrying "Sinners" star and burgeoning fashion influencer Hailee Steinfeld in California this weekend as the A-list power couple is being swarmed by paparazzi every step along the way.
Allen darted from Bills' offseason OTAs, where he was throwing "pretty balls" to wide receiver Elijah Moore, to marry the love of his life, caught by wandering eyes coming from the airport with an expensive Malbon golf bag while carrying his other luggage in casual travel clothes.
So what's so peculiar about that besides the jokes getting in one last round before never being allowed to play 18 holes again without permission from his wife?
There are no golf clubs in his bag besides a putter.
Usually if you hit the road with your clubs, you have a wonky travel golf bag in tow. The most obvious explanation is the avid $330 million amateur golfer already has a sweet set at his California home, where it seems he and Steinfeld spend a lot of their time together, not to mention where they also got engaged.
Unlike us mere mortals, rich folks usually have complete sets of clubs at all of their estates, so it's most likely Allen, who spent his bachelor party golfing and being a VIP guest at a Tiger Wood's TGL event in Florida, had gotten the new bag.
Why the lonely putter? Either that's new too, or it's his favorite one and he's been on fire with it.
Whatever the case, the "typical man" behavior might see him get a round in before the main event - marrying Hailee Steinfeld.
