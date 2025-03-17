The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa shares intimate daughters photo with Pau Gasol's family

The Bryants and the Gasols get together for a ski trip where the kids steal the show.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s family has remained super close with Pau Gasol and his family after the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and daughter Gianna in 2020.

Gasol, who won two rings with Kobe in 2009, 2010, considered him a “brother,” and now Kobe’s kids calling him “uncle.” Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant even sent Pau and his family a pair of the Nike Christmas edition Kobes as gifts. Pau and his wife Katherine sent beautiful birthday wishes to Natalia, as well as the sweetest Valentine’s gift for Vanessa.

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The families were able to get away for a ski trip together where Vanessa showed off on Instagram a video of how good of skiers Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, are.

The Bryants
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The 42-year-old mom was gliding along as well. In the same video, there was an amazingly intimate picture with Pau, Kat, and their two kids, daughter Elisabet Gianna, 4, and Max, 2, and the Bryants.

Gasol and Bryant families
The Gasols and the Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an amazing photo, and how adorable Natalia is holding Max, as well as the girls’ cute smiles.

These are the special moments the family needs to heal after the five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi just passed in January. Thanks Vanessa for sharing. Kobe would be so proud.

Pau Gasol and Kob
Then Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol (left) and guard Kobe Bryant. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

