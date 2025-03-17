Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa shares intimate daughters photo with Pau Gasol's family
Kobe Bryant’s family has remained super close with Pau Gasol and his family after the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and daughter Gianna in 2020.
Gasol, who won two rings with Kobe in 2009, 2010, considered him a “brother,” and now Kobe’s kids calling him “uncle.” Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant even sent Pau and his family a pair of the Nike Christmas edition Kobes as gifts. Pau and his wife Katherine sent beautiful birthday wishes to Natalia, as well as the sweetest Valentine’s gift for Vanessa.
The families were able to get away for a ski trip together where Vanessa showed off on Instagram a video of how good of skiers Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, are.
The 42-year-old mom was gliding along as well. In the same video, there was an amazingly intimate picture with Pau, Kat, and their two kids, daughter Elisabet Gianna, 4, and Max, 2, and the Bryants.
What an amazing photo, and how adorable Natalia is holding Max, as well as the girls’ cute smiles.
These are the special moments the family needs to heal after the five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi just passed in January. Thanks Vanessa for sharing. Kobe would be so proud.