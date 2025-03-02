The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant shares amazing memory with Kobe and her crazy basketball shot

The widow of the NBA Hall of Famer posts an unforgettable video in which she was the star on the basketball court.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.

Vanessa Bryant posted another Kobe Bryant moment, but this time it was her making the basketball shot.

The widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend had a special bond with her man. On the five-year death annverisary of her husband and daughter Gianna this past January, Vanessa shared some sweet memories in a heartfelt post. She also shared Kobe celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles winning their first Super Bowl back in 2018 after their win in February over the Kansas City Chiefs, where she and daughter Natalia Bryant rocked special T-shirts to cheer on dad’s favorite team.

Following an emotional Valentine’s Day where good friends like Pau Gasol and his wife, and Russell Wilson and Ciara sent her special gifts, Vanessa dropped a nostalgic moment from the time she hit a backwards free throw at 4 am at then Staples Center in LA with Kobe looking on. She said “ MUSE - Chapter “V” ❤️“ on the post, which was Kobe’s 2015 documentary.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Scroll through and you can see the shot.

Kobe’s comment was classic, too: “She doesn’t normally shoot in the gym BUT when she does… She makes s*** like this.”

Kobe probably had to go out and make it, too. That’s how competitive he was.

What a great memory.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

