Vanessa Bryant shares amazing memory with Kobe and her crazy basketball shot
Vanessa Bryant posted another Kobe Bryant moment, but this time it was her making the basketball shot.
The widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend had a special bond with her man. On the five-year death annverisary of her husband and daughter Gianna this past January, Vanessa shared some sweet memories in a heartfelt post. She also shared Kobe celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles winning their first Super Bowl back in 2018 after their win in February over the Kansas City Chiefs, where she and daughter Natalia Bryant rocked special T-shirts to cheer on dad’s favorite team.
Following an emotional Valentine’s Day where good friends like Pau Gasol and his wife, and Russell Wilson and Ciara sent her special gifts, Vanessa dropped a nostalgic moment from the time she hit a backwards free throw at 4 am at then Staples Center in LA with Kobe looking on. She said “ MUSE - Chapter “V” ❤️“ on the post, which was Kobe’s 2015 documentary.
Scroll through and you can see the shot.
Kobe’s comment was classic, too: “She doesn’t normally shoot in the gym BUT when she does… She makes s*** like this.”
Kobe probably had to go out and make it, too. That’s how competitive he was.
What a great memory.
