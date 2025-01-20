Vanessa Bryant gushes over ex-Lakers star’s birthday post for daughter Natalia
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant turned 22 on Sunday and the birthday wishes poured in, including from former Los Angeles Lakers star and good family friend Pau Gasol.
The USC film student and model Natalia has really grown up as seen by her shoestring tank top look, and her red-hot low-cut dress on a night out, and her smooth dance moves grooving to Fleetwood Mac is some jeans.
Natalia, who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, had a special day of wishes including sweet memories and a message from mom, and another from family friends Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson. She also got an elite Taylor Swift-themed cake as well as this Alice and Wonderland one.
One of her birthday wishes came from “uncle” Pau Gasol as they call him. He wrote, “Happy birthday, to the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful, @nataliabryant. Love you, Nani ❤️.”
Vanessa commented on Gasol’s post: So sweet! ❤️.”
What a touching moment Gasol shared. He was so close to Kobe and he and his wife Cat remain so with the Bryants. It will be an emotional day with the five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi coming up January 26 and no doubt they’ll be there for each other.
Memories like these are a reminder of the good times in life that no doubt would have Kobe smiling.
