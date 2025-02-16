Vanessa Bryant receives identical gift from dear friends for emotional Kobe V-Day
Vanessa Bryant’s Valentine’s Day without Kobe and her daughter Gianna was made a little brighter thanks to some sweet gifts from some friends. In fact, she received the identical gift from two different couples.
The 42-year-old Vanessa has been paying homage to Kobe lately through posting his fire Kobe shoes like the new All-Star “Sails” and a Triple Black Year of the Mamba editions of the Kobe 5s, as well as sharing a video of him after his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl.
The widow of the basketball legend no doubt had an emotional day on Friday that just followed the five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi on January 26 where she posted some sweet memories. She also posted a tearjerking photo of her and Kobe as her forever valentine.
She thankfully received some thoughtful gifts she shared on Instagram to help brighten her day. Good friends Ciara and Russell Wilson sent her some roses, and then Kobe’s old Los Angeles Lakers teammate and “uncle” to Kobe’s kids Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine did the exact same thing. Vanessa shared a heartfelt “thank you” to both couples.
Here’s Ciara and Wilson’s gift:
And Pau and Cat’s:
What a sweet gesture by both.
Vanessa carries on Kobe legacy through daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. It’s great to see family and good friends helping her get through tough days like Valentine’s Day.
