Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is gifted amazing NFL Eagles coat with special meaning
Vanessa Bryant was as thrilled as any Philadelphia Eagles fan when the team won it’s second Super Bowl on February 9 in a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, her late husband Kobe Bryant was a huge Eagles fan and would’ve been ecstatic his hometown team won again.
The 42-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend had the perfect look for Super Bowl LIX Sunday, rocking a graphic-design white sweatshirt with Princess Diana famously wearing a kelly green Eagles jacket and a white/midnight green baseball cap with their modern-day logo. Oldest daughter Natalia Bryant honored dad as well in a similar fit, but with the back of Diana’s jacket printed on her T-shirt.
Once the Eagles won the game, 40-22, Vanessa posted a homage video of Kobe celebrating the first title in 2018 vs. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots where the basketball star went crazy: "Oh thank god," Bryant excitedly screams as Brady's Hail Mary falls incomplete. "Oh my god, yes bro. We won the f**king Super Bowl. That's it. That's it. That's it. We won the f**king Super Bowl."
On Monday, Vanessa shared she received the ultimate gift from Michael Rubin with the same Eagles jacket Princess Diana rocked. She also set the post to Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle” song that became the Philly anthem.
Here are the pictures of the jacket on Diana.
What a cool gift. Hopefully Vanessa posts some pictures rocking it as well. She’s good to go should Philly reach the Super Bowl again.
