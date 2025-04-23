Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa posts sweet birthday post to their niece
It’s hard to believe Vanessa Bryant is 42 years old and would’ve just celebrated her 24th wedding anniversary with husband Kobe Bryant. The widow of the NBA legend certainly is defying age and rocking some amazing fits while making it all about family lately.
It’s been a hard couple months of anniversaries for Vanessa starting with the five-year death anniversary of her husband and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant from their January of 2020 helicopter crash where she had a tearjerking tribute post for them. That was followed by Valentine’s Day where good friends Pau Gasol and his wife along with Russell Wilson and Ciara made her feel special with gifts. And then her throwback photo on her wedding anniversary where she looks so different with her hair dyed.
Vanessa has been showing off some adorable family time as well with daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She took them all to a Los Angeles Dodgers game where she was twins with Natalia, as well as a ski trip with the Gasols where the mother-daughter duo rocked matching black fits.
Speaking of family, Kobe’s sister Sharia’s daughter Sydney Washington just celebrated a birthday where first Natalia showed off a picture of them as kids.
Vanessa followed it up with a sweet picture where she looks like she could be their age with her amazing fit.
It’s great to see Vanessa rocking a big smile, too. No doubt, Kobe would be smiling right back seeing her with his niece.
