Vanessa Bryant looks unrecognizable in sweet Kobe anniversary throwback photo
Friday, April 18, would’ve been Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s 24th wedding anniversary, matching his jersey number. His widow posted a sweet throwback photo in his honor where she was unrecognizable.
Just over five years ago Kobe and his and Vanessa’s daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant tragically died with seven others in a helipcopter crash in Southern California. Vanessa posted a tearjerking tribute to her husband and her daughter in their remembrance.
It hasn’t been easy on big anniversaries but she’s had the help of friends like Pau Gasol and his wife, and Ciara and Russell Wilson who both gave Vanessa some sweet Valentine’s Day gifts. She’s also had the help of daughter Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. Vanessa has shared may sweet family moments recently like at the Dodgers game in sick hats with Natalia, and her kids adorable ski fits on a family trip with the Gasols.
She also keeps Kobe’s memory alive by sharing moments and tributes to him like her video when his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.
For what would’ve been her big 2-4 anny since she married Kobe in Dana Point, California, in an intimate wedding with only 12 people, Vanessa had some words and a sweet old pic of them together with her hair dyed on her Instagram. She wrote, “#24 #Anniversary ❤️@kobebryant ⛪❤️4/18/01.”
How awesome. They looked so young and she had dyed hair back then. It’s still so hard to believe he (and Gigi) is gone.
Happy 24th to Kobe and Vanessa in what’s forever love.