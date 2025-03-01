Luka Doncic’s fiancée shares 4-word birthday love note with baby Gabriela
Luka Doncic turned 26 while with his new team the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. His fiancée Anamaria Goltes had the sweetest birthday post for him before he played with their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela.
While Doncic and Goltes are settling in to the LA lifestyle, he recently just faced his former team the Dallas Mavericks and recorded a triple-double to the delight of Goltes.
Luka and Goltes, 26, have known each other since they were 12 years old when they met on a vacation to Croatia, and they have been dating since 2016, and got engaged in 2023. They have the one baby girl, who Goltes recently shared a rare glimpse of her while exploring new places after the move.
Before the Lakers took the court on Friday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena, Goltes wished her man an adorable and memorable birthday wish.
That’s too cute.
Doncic is averaging 26.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists for far this season before Friday’s game with the Lakers at 4-2 since acquiring him.
Whether or not LA wins on the court, Luka won the day on his birthday with that picture alone.
