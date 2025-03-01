Luka Doncic’s mom steals son's spotlight slaying ‘77' Lakers fit twice in one week
Luka Doncic celebrated his 26th birthday in style with another victory for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Too bad it was his mom, Mirjam Poterbin, who stole much of her son's spotlight, at least as far as his "77" jersey goes, with a second Instagram post in one week that proves his mother is ready for the bright lights of Hollywood.
And as far as their home country of Slovenia, Poterbin, 51 (as much as can be gleaned by being born in 1974), Luka's mother was a big deal in the entertainment world, much like her son was a basketball phenom at 13. The former model and dancer was the host of the Slovenian version of "Wheel of Fortune."
NBA fans became acquainted with her on draft night, when she hugged her son, the third overall pick (eventually ending up with the Dallas Mavericks), and quickly went viral for obvious reasons.
Divorced in 2008 from Luka's father, Sasa Doncic, a former professional basketball player in Slovenia, Mirjam moved to the United States to be closer to her son in Dallas (after a brief falling out as his former business manager).
After the shocking blockbuster to the Lakers, the five-time All-NBA First Team superstar's mom had her coming out party this week, rocking her son's "77" jersey after the revenge win against his former team, 107-99, and again tonight in the 106-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Poterbin added the classic Lakers shimmering Showtime purple coat to tonight's fit for Luka's birthday, and given the exploding popularity of her son with each Lakers victory as they climb up the Western Conference standings (currently at No. 4 riding a five-game win streak), she might soon be getting calls to host an American game show.
