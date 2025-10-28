The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs' look at World Series

The three-time MVP’s wife definitely stood out with the other wives and girlfriends at Game 3 in Los Angeles.

National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned home for Game 3 of the World Series with the series all evened up with the Toronto Blue Jays. That means the WAGs were out in full force at Dodger Stadium crushing their fits before first pitch, including Shohei Othani’s wife Mamiko who stood out.

In Toronto, Mamiko made a rare road appearance and stood out — literally — amongst the Dodgers WAG. She was then mysteriously absent from Game 2, but at least Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea made up for her absence with a lucky color.

Mamiko gave birth to the couple’s first child with a daughter in April and has missed every road playoff game outside of Game 1. For home games she’s been a hit with looks like her custom “17” fit and even cracking a rare smile. She was also seen having Ohtani push the stroller with dog Decoy on it before his epic NLCS Game 4 pitching and hitting performance.

For Monday night’s monster World Series game, Mamiko stood out standing next to Freeman on the top row in a non-Dodgers cream color.

Mamiko has rocked traditional Dodgers looks before like below, but she kept it simple this time.

At last year’s Game 3 this was her fit for comparison to tonight while posing with Freeman and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna Betts.

Mamiko hopes it’s the lucky fit again like last year’s as they beat the Yankees that game.

