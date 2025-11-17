Lane Kiffin tortures Ole Miss fans reacting to daughter Landry's sorority ball photo
Lane Kiffin’s decision on whether or not he’s staying at the Ole Miss Rebels or bolting for an SEC rival in either the Florida Gators or LSU Tigers is torturing University of Mississippi fans. His reaction to his daughter’s latest post certainly isn’t helping the torture of not knowing.
The 50-year-old head coach has Ole Miss at 10-1 after a big victory this weekend over the same Gators and poised for the College Football Playoff with just the Egg Bowl and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 30 officially remaining on the schedule — the date the school gave him an ultimatum to decide.
While the school should be feeling good about its future this season, the uncertainly of the next one and their star coach with the rumors and news floating has even has Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson weighing in.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin posts Ole Miss 'best time' with dad Lane to LSU, Florida heating up
Now, members of the Kiffin family were just spotted on Monday at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, getting off a private jet, a reportedly visited Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday as well.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss decision clue praising wife Layla with backlash mounting
Lane’s son Knox, 16, and reconciled wife Layla moved to Oxford, Mississippi, this season to be with him. Could they be planning another move?
While the rumors swirl, his daughter Landry —.a student at Ole Miss — is enjoying life dressing up for Halloween in a Harry Potter theme with her LSU star football boyfriend Whit Weeks and rooting for his team in a head-turning white-tiger fit. She also posted dancing in an Ole Miss-blue dress for her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority formal.
After she posted photos of her life lately, Lane reposted the one below celebrating his daughter with Ole Miss colors in heart emojis.
Landry, after all, was the reason he turned down leaving the school in 2022 with an offer from the Auburn Tigers.
Will he stay this time or like she has done this season, be rocking a new look on game day?
