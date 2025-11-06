Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal turns heads in daring dress during Texas’ week off
Loreal Sarkisian doesn’t need it to be game day to impress with her fashion choices. Her latest head-turning look certainly already won the week during the Texas Longhorns’ bye.
While Steve Sarkisian and the Texas are getting back on track this season with a huge game looming at the Georgia Bulldogs on November 15, Loreal has been crushing it every week.
The 40-year-old coach’s wife was a hit in her white dress standing in the end zone for the home opener, followed by flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign for the team from Paris Fashion Week, to last week’s win against Vanderbilt where she had a bold gold denim fit. Also, this crazy mismatched look below.
For her lastest high-fashion look, she kept it, “…sassy and classy at its finest” in a daring floral dress.
That’s definitely a touchdown of a look.
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after jointly filing for divorce in 2024. They now have their first child together with a baby boy named Amays who was born in April. He’s also big Longhorns fan appearing with mom in photos.
Her latest look will be hard to top, but no doubt she’ll find a way. Will it be for Texas vs. Georgia? Stay tuned.
