The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal turns heads in daring dress during Texas’ week off

With Georgia looming next week, the coach’s wife is winning this week with her latest fit.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian doesn’t need it to be game day to impress with her fashion choices. Her latest head-turning look certainly already won the week during the Texas Longhorns’ bye.

While Steve Sarkisian and the Texas are getting back on track this season with a huge game looming at the Georgia Bulldogs on November 15, Loreal has been crushing it every week.

The 40-year-old coach’s wife was a hit in her white dress standing in the end zone for the home opener, followed by flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign for the team from Paris Fashion Week, to last week’s win against Vanderbilt where she had a bold gold denim fit. Also, this crazy mismatched look below.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal and her rarely-seen sister stun side-by-side at Diwali

Loreal Sarksian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

For her lastest high-fashion look, she kept it, “…sassy and classy at its finest” in a daring floral dress.

RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin

That’s definitely a touchdown of a look.

Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after jointly filing for divorce in 2024. They now have their first child together with a baby boy named Amays who was born in April. He’s also big Longhorns fan appearing with mom in photos.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Her latest look will be hard to top, but no doubt she’ll find a way. Will it be for Texas vs. Georgia? Stay tuned.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion