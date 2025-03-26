Livvy Dunne's sister Julz jokingly complains about ruining her life at LSU
LSU Gymnastics superstar Livvy Dunne is everywhere these days — and not even her friends and family can escape her.
On Wednesday, March 26, Livvy’s sister, Julz Dunne, was out in about in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, — where she attends LSU. While in the city, Julz saw a billboard featuring Livvy. In the billboard for Accelerator Energy, Livvy is seen carrying a can of the energy drink, inviting viewers to “Upgrade your energy like Livvy Dunne.” Julz took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the billboard, writing “I have never known peace a day in my life.”
While this is all in good humor, this billboard sighting came just weeks after Julz “spotted” Livvy while out to dinner. On Monday, March 11, Julz was out to dinner with friends, when a commercial for athleisure brand Vuori came on a television screen at the restaurant. In the commercial was none other than Livvy. “Nice of you to join us,” Julz wrote in text overlaying the photo shared to her Snapchat Story.
And it doesn’t look like Julz will escape Dunne anytime soon. Gymnastics season is underway, with the NCAA Women's Gymnastics taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, next month. So it looks like Livvy is about to dominate both the mats and our screens.