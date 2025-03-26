The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's sister Julz jokingly complains about ruining her life at LSU

With gymnastics season heating up, Julz won't be escaping Livvy anytime soon.

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Julz Dunne, the sister of LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Duane cheers for her sister against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Julz Dunne, the sister of LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Duane cheers for her sister against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU Gymnastics superstar Livvy Dunne is everywhere these days — and not even her friends and family can escape her.

Livvy Dunne 2025
Mar 22, 2025; Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts behind-the-scenes SI Swimsuit selfie in leopard-print top

On Wednesday, March 26, Livvy’s sister, Julz Dunne, was out in about in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, — where she attends LSU. While in the city, Julz saw a billboard featuring Livvy. In the billboard for Accelerator Energy, Livvy is seen carrying a can of the energy drink, inviting viewers to “Upgrade your energy like Livvy Dunne.” Julz took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the billboard, writing “I have never known peace a day in my life.”

Julz Dunne / Instagram
Julz Dunne / Instagram

While this is all in good humor, this billboard sighting came just weeks after Julz “spotted” Livvy while out to dinner. On Monday, March 11, Julz was out to dinner with friends, when a commercial for athleisure brand Vuori came on a television screen at the restaurant. In the commercial was none other than Livvy. “Nice of you to join us,” Julz wrote in text overlaying the photo shared to her Snapchat Story.

RELATED: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy Dunne at her last LSU meet

And it doesn’t look like Julz will escape Dunne anytime soon. Gymnastics season is underway, with the NCAA Women's Gymnastics taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, next month. So it looks like Livvy is about to dominate both the mats and our screens.

Livvy Dunne 2025
Mar 22, 2025; Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships