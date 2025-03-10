Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz shows off gymnastic move in bikini poolside
Livvy Dunne apparently isn’t the only gymnast in the family as older sister Julz Dunne showed off her skills — all while in a stunning bikini.
Julz, 24, also went to LSU and is Livvy’s No. 1 fan at Lady Tigers gymnastics meets. She’s even upstaged her 22-year-old viral sister with her gold cowgirl fit and giant Livvy cardboard cutout head, and also upstaged her in an epic celebration photo after an LSU win.
RELATED: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy Dunne at her last LSU meet
The 22-year-old Livvy and Julz are super close — Livvy even bought her a sweet new car for Julz’s recent birthday gift. They also crushed at the Super Bowl together in their Kansas City Chiefs fits, and then at Endymion for the Mardi Gras parade on top of the next-level float together while throwing beads off it.
While Livvy’s final season for the defending national champions turned sour after a fractured patella bone has kept her out over a month and prevented her from competing on senior night for the final time at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, Julz was there to cheer her team on and be there for her sister.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne removes knee brace for LSU leotard sparkler in final home match
She also showed while Livvy can’t compete, maybe she can. Julz posted a spectacular pose by the pool doing a handstand in her black bikini for an amazing photo.
Livvy may be the most famous gymnast in the family, but Julz just showed she can slay a handstand, too.
