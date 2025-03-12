The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Julz Dunne can’t get away from sister Livvy even at dinner without her

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer is everywhere in a hilarious photo her older sister shared.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.

Livvy Dunne is often hanging out with sister Julz Dunne, but even when Julz tries to get away from her for a night out, it’s not always possible.

The 22-year-old Livvy is the viral LSU gymnast and NIL queen with over 13 million followers on social media and tons for endorsements. Her older sister Julz, 24, who also graduated from LSU, has been seen at many of her meets where she rocked a gold cowgirl fit with a cardboard Livvy cutout, and even upstaged Livvy in an epic celebration photo.

The two were seen slaying Kansas City Chiefs fits at the Super Bowl, and then throwing off beads for Endymion on a next-level Mardi Gras parade float.

While the season has turned sour for Livvy with a fractured patella bone in her knee, she was able to take photos on senior night despite a brace on and have Julz there at a home meet for the last time.

Julz Dunne
After that night, Julz showed off her usual epic eats on her Snapchat, and posted one photo while out to dinner where Livvy “joined” them from the TV. Julz wrote on her post, “Nice of you to join us @livvy_gymnast.”

Julz Dunne
Livvy is in one of her ads for the athleisure brand Vuori where she’s doing some gymnastics on the beach.

Even a night without Livvy turned into a night “with” Livvy for Julz. That’s what happens when you’re sister is famous and her face is all over.

Julz Dunne
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

