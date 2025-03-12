Julz Dunne can’t get away from sister Livvy even at dinner without her
Livvy Dunne is often hanging out with sister Julz Dunne, but even when Julz tries to get away from her for a night out, it’s not always possible.
The 22-year-old Livvy is the viral LSU gymnast and NIL queen with over 13 million followers on social media and tons for endorsements. Her older sister Julz, 24, who also graduated from LSU, has been seen at many of her meets where she rocked a gold cowgirl fit with a cardboard Livvy cutout, and even upstaged Livvy in an epic celebration photo.
The two were seen slaying Kansas City Chiefs fits at the Super Bowl, and then throwing off beads for Endymion on a next-level Mardi Gras parade float.
While the season has turned sour for Livvy with a fractured patella bone in her knee, she was able to take photos on senior night despite a brace on and have Julz there at a home meet for the last time.
After that night, Julz showed off her usual epic eats on her Snapchat, and posted one photo while out to dinner where Livvy “joined” them from the TV. Julz wrote on her post, “Nice of you to join us @livvy_gymnast.”
Livvy is in one of her ads for the athleisure brand Vuori where she’s doing some gymnastics on the beach.
Even a night without Livvy turned into a night “with” Livvy for Julz. That’s what happens when you’re sister is famous and her face is all over.
