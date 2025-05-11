Loreal Sarkisian commemorates first Mother's Day with heartfelt post for all the moms out there
Loreal Sarkisian is many things — a designer, a curator, and an entrepreneur. And last month, she added a new title to her many hyphenates — a mother. Over a month after Loreal and her husband, Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian, welcomed their baby boy, Loreal took to her Instagram Story to share a special message commemorating her first Mother’s Day.
“As a new mom, l'm learning how deep, raw, and powerful love can be,” Loreal wrote. “I'm discovering strength I didn't know I had and grace didn't know I needed. But as I hold my baby close today, I also hold space in my heart for all the different paths that lead us into the meaning of ‘mother.’”
Loreal continuing, offering love and benedictions to the new mothers, like herself. She also shared some words of encouragement and affirmation to those who have lost their mothers, longing to become mothers, single mothers, expectant mothers, and mothers who are taking on the caregiving role to their own parents.
“Motherhood wears many faces,” she said. “It isn't always neat or easy. But in all its forms, it is real, & worthy. So, to each of you, whether today brings celebration or quiet reflection, I'm sending the warmest hug. You are beautiful. You are capable. You are loving. And in your unique path.”
Earlier in the day, Steve shared a photo of him and Loreal, giving her a loving message on her first Mother’s Day.
