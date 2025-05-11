The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian commemorates first Mother's Day with heartfelt post for all the moms out there

The new mother of a baby boy shared a special message for those experiencing motherhood in unique ways.

Alex Gonzalez

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after winning 31-14 against Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after winning 31-14 against Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian is many things — a designer, a curator, and an entrepreneur. And last month, she added a new title to her many hyphenates — a mother. Over a month after Loreal and her husband, Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian, welcomed their baby boy, Loreal took to her Instagram Story to share a special message commemorating her first Mother’s Day.

“As a new mom, l'm learning how deep, raw, and powerful love can be,” Loreal wrote. “I'm discovering strength I didn't know I had and grace didn't know I needed. But as I hold my baby close today, I also hold space in my heart for all the different paths that lead us into the meaning of ‘mother.’”

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

Loreal continuing, offering love and benedictions to the new mothers, like herself. She also shared some words of encouragement and affirmation to those who have lost their mothers, longing to become mothers, single mothers, expectant mothers, and mothers who are taking on the caregiving role to their own parents.

“Motherhood wears many faces,” she said. “It isn't always neat or easy. But in all its forms, it is real, & worthy. So, to each of you, whether today brings celebration or quiet reflection, I'm sending the warmest hug. You are beautiful. You are capable. You are loving. And in your unique path.”

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Steve shared a photo of him and Loreal, giving her a loving message on her first Mother’s Day.

Loreal Sarkisian
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

