Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal admits missing baby bump after newborn secret revealed
Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian shocked everybody with their announcement they had a new baby boy. Now that the secret is out, Loreal can open up like her Wednesday baby bump comment.
While Loreal attended lots of Texas Longhorns games to watch her husband’s team and rocked fits like her burnt orange leather stunner and all-white denim cowgirl look in the College Football Playoff, she covered up her baby bump well from the cameras.
The 39-year-old stylist even took a fashion trip to Paris where she dripped Louis Vuitton in black, while rocking a casual white tank-top in the hotel room while never revealing her pregnancy on social media.
She did, however, reveal she and Steve nearly divorced over the summer after being married since 2020, but reconciled for a “new chapter.”
Now, that the baby is here and the world knows, she made a baby bump post on Wednesday by saying, “Hump Day! … missing mine already!”
The Sarkisians are yet to reveal to the world baby pictures yet as they’d like their privacy, but mom is clearly feeling well and engaging on her Instagram.
We all can’t wait to meet the latest edition to the Longhorns family, who no doubt he will be stylin’ like his parents on game days.