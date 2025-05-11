Steve Sarkisian shares loving post for wife, new mother Loreal
Loreal and Steve Sarkisian have a lot to celebrate on this Mother’s Day Sunday as the couple recently welcomed their first child together with a stunning announcement.
The 39-year-old stylist didn’t show much during her pregnancy that was hidden in her spectacular Texas Longhorns game-day fits to watch her husband and coach Steve like her burnt orange leather stunner, and her white sparkly denim cowgirl look.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal stuns in first public appearance since welcoming baby
The couple married in 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce last summer, and now have a baby boy together.
Loreal has stepped out recently for an event while posing with Patrick Mahomes’ mom, and just announced she has a new client to style with a WNBA star.
ALSO: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal admits missing baby bump after newborn secret revealed
For Mother’s Day, Steve posted, “Happy Mother’s Day @loraelsarkisian ❤️“ with him kissing her during her pregnancy in the sweetest photo.
How adorable.
Loreal also addressed the rumors that she and Steve hid the pregnancy. While they haven’t shown pictures of their baby or given out the name, it’s awesome to see the couple celebrating Mother’s Day.
She’d add her own Mother’s Day message about being a new mom.
Happy Mother’s Day to Loreal Sarkisian and to all the moms out there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured