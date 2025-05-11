The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian shares loving post for wife, new mother Loreal

The Texas Longhorns football coach and new dad has a special message for his wife on Mother’s Day.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian have a lot to celebrate on this Mother’s Day Sunday as the couple recently welcomed their first child together with a stunning announcement.

The 39-year-old stylist didn’t show much during her pregnancy that was hidden in her spectacular Texas Longhorns game-day fits to watch her husband and coach Steve like her burnt orange leather stunner, and her white sparkly denim cowgirl look.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal stuns in first public appearance since welcoming baby

Loreal Sarkisian
Another of Loreal’s fire game-day fits. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The couple married in 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce last summer, and now have a baby boy together.

Loreal has stepped out recently for an event while posing with Patrick Mahomes’ mom, and just announced she has a new client to style with a WNBA star.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal stepped out in a fire fit after having her baby. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

ALSO: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal admits missing baby bump after newborn secret revealed

For Mother’s Day, Steve posted, “Happy Mother’s Day @loraelsarkisian ❤️“ with him kissing her during her pregnancy in the sweetest photo.

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

How adorable.

Loreal also addressed the rumors that she and Steve hid the pregnancy. While they haven’t shown pictures of their baby or given out the name, it’s awesome to see the couple celebrating Mother’s Day.

She’d add her own Mother’s Day message about being a new mom.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to Loreal Sarkisian and to all the moms out there.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

