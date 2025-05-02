Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal has post-baby elegant look at mommy Texas event
New mom Loreal Sarkisian recently stepped out in impressive fashion for the first time since having her first baby with husband and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. The 39-year-old Loreal was at it again with another perfect look while at an event in San Antonio.
Loreal is a stylist and quite the fashionista. She was a hit on game days for Steve and Texas like her burnt orange leather stunner, and her white denim cowgirl fit. She also impressed with her trip to Paris where she dripped in black Louis Vuitton.
It came as a shock when the couple announced the birth of a baby boy because they never mentioned the pregnancy and she wasn’t showing a lot in her amazing fits.
The only thing she’s showing now is another winning look. Loreal went with an elegant top all glammed up for the Whatamom event for her latest fit hit.
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in the summer.
They’ve yet to show off the new baby or release his name, but it’s not stopping mom from revealing more stunning looks.
