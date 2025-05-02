The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal has post-baby elegant look at mommy Texas event

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach and new mom rocks another winning look.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New mom Loreal Sarkisian recently stepped out in impressive fashion for the first time since having her first baby with husband and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. The 39-year-old Loreal was at it again with another perfect look while at an event in San Antonio.

Loreal is a stylist and quite the fashionista. She was a hit on game days for Steve and Texas like her burnt orange leather stunner, and her white denim cowgirl fit. She also impressed with her trip to Paris where she dripped in black Louis Vuitton

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal and Steve while she was pregnant. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

It came as a shock when the couple announced the birth of a baby boy because they never mentioned the pregnancy and she wasn’t showing a lot in her amazing fits. 

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The only thing she’s showing now is another winning look. Loreal went with an elegant top all glammed up for the Whatamom event for her latest fit hit.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in the summer

They’ve yet to show off the new baby or release his name, but it’s not stopping mom from revealing more stunning looks.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

