Michael Penix Jr's gf Olivia Carter swoons over Falcons QB's debut
Atlanta Falcons fans were excited to get their first look at rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under center after benching veteran Kirk Cousins ahead of Week 16.
Among those who were excited was Olivia Carter, Penix's girlfriend.
Carter was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon and got to witness the successful debut which was a dominant 34-7 victory over the New York Giants.
MORE: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush's honest take on ayahuasca trips with Aaron Rodgers
Prior to the game, Carter was on the field to snap a photo with the Falcons' first-round pick.
Penix finished the game going 18-of-27 for 202 yards and one interception.
While Penix was credited with an interception, he had hit tight end Kyle Pitts right in the hands, but Pitts never had full control and the ball found its way into a Giants defender.
Following the game, Olivia swooned over her beau's successful debut with the caption, "In Michael we trust," with a heart emoji as they looked over the field.
Carter and Penix have been dating for several years. She lives in Seattle and was a member of the University of Nevada women's soccer team. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology.
Olivia came into the headlines recently when Penix revealed the hilarious story of how he learned he was taking over as the starter for the Falcons.
Penix was at Costco with Olivia eating hot dogs when he got the call.
"I was shopping with my girlfriend and we were at Costco. I got the call, and they told me I was gonna be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season," he said at a press conference. "I was actually getting a hot dog, and whenever I got the call I wasn't hungry no more."
Now, he is 1-0 as an NFL starter with his "best friend" by his side.
