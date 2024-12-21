Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush's honest take on ayahuasca trips with Aaron Rodgers
Over the past week, NFL fans have been buzzing after Netflix dropped a highly-anticipated documentary on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, titled Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.
The docuseries detailed how Aaron Rodgers rose to stardom and pulled back the curtain on what makes him tick, including holistic medicine, darkness retreats, and his highly-publicized trips to Costa Rica to take ayahuasca.
One moment that caught everyone's attention was Rodgers getting high on the psychedelic drug with fellow NFL star Jordan Poyer.
Poyer has previously said he was thankful for Rodgers' opening his eyes to alternative medicine, and now his wife, Rachel Bush, is opening up about her thoughts on her husband's trips and what it has meant to her relationship.
She made her commments during a Q&A on Instagram.
"Two great guys recognizing that they needed to put in work in order to be the best versions of themselves," she wrote. "Sometimes what society labels as important, isn't all that important in reality. Everything is great in moderation. I totally commend these two on their journey."
She added, "I can attest to the fact that my relationship is so much stronger now because my husband worked on healing himself. A relationship can only be healthy when you first create your own happiness and heal yourself. I know there's more you'll be able to see over time once its' all released."
You love to see a supportive wife.
Bush and Poyer initially met after sliding into some DMs on Twitter and began dating in 2015. At the end of December 2016, the couple gave birth to a baby girl named Aliyah.
Bush and Poyer were married on February 17, 2018, in a ceremony in Jamaica.
As for the Netflix doc, it is pretty eye-opening and sheds some light on why Rodgers is the way he is and always looking for answers from the outside.
The intimate look at Rodgers' return and defining moments of his career, Aaron Rodgers: Enima, can be streamed now on Netflix. But, be warned, it is a three-part series that runs over three hours in total.
