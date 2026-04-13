Natalia Bryant Snaps Family Selfie All Smiles on Baller Yacht With Mom and Sisters

Vanessa Bryant has special mother-daughter time with her three girls where they all flashed their smiles together in a sweet family moment she shared.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and their three daughters have been seen in many special moments of late from their WNBA outing in New York where they sat next to tennis superstar Coco Gauff and posed with a much-taller All-Star Angel Reese, to being part of Kobe Bobblehead Night at a Los Angeles Dodgers game and taking pictures on the field.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Dodgers, the Bryants are huge fans and were recently seen at Dodger Stadium for ring night where they all rocked their LA gear.

Natalia, now 23 and a recent graduate from the University of Southern California has been working as a professional model while she develops her film career. She was even in a Nike commercial for dad’s sneakers with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, as well as produced a Los Angeles Lakers hype video that even included Shohei Ohtani.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant arriving to the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 8, 2025 in West Hollywood. | IMAGO / AFF-USA

The Bryant girls are all smiles

When Natalia can, she’s helping mom with sisters Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, spending fun times like going to Disneyland and going out in a yacht in Southern California where they watched dolphins swim and Natalia snapped this adorable selfie picture all together.

You can see the yacht they were on in Vanessa’s IG reel she posted.

It’s always good to see the Bryant girls smiling and having a good time after all they’ve been through with the death of dad Kobe and sister Gigi in 2020. No doubt, they’d be smiling seeing how they are enjoying life all together.