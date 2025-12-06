NBA icon Kevin Garnett's tall 6-foot-4 daughter Kapri goes viral for dad's two words

Kevin Garnett wanted to play for the Michigan Wolverines, but he was so good he went straight from high school to the NBA. Now, 30 years later, his daughter is heading to the college to play volleyball. His two-word reaction to her signing her scholarship has gone viral.

After transferring to Farragut Career Academy in Chicago, Illinois, from South Carolina, Garnett chose to go straight to the pros after his senior season and was selected as the 5th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995.

And what a Hall of Fame career he had, including winning a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Garnett was a force with the Celtics. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He’d retire in 2016. He has three children — two with ex-wife Brandi Garnett with two daughters Kapri and Kavalli.

Kapri out of Viewpoint High School in Calabasas, California, just made it official as a Wolverine on Friday.

Welcome to the University of Michigan Kapri Garnett 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iXOGeWEOMU — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) December 5, 2025

The 6-foot-4 daughter of the 6-foot-11 retired basketball star definitely made dad proud with her choice.

Kevin Garnett wanted to go to Michigan in 1995

30 years later, his 6'4" daughter, Kapri, will be playing volleyball at Michigan!



Via kaprigarnettvolleyball/IG pic.twitter.com/9l253OAQwC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 5, 2025

While she made the announcement she was heading to Michigan back in 2024 with her verbal commitment, she made it official with the signature. Dad finally commented on her going with a “Go Blue 😤“, to which Kapri had to point out.

Kapri Garnett/Instagram

Congratulations on the next Garnett star athlete and her choice to go to Michigan. No doubt, dad will be cheering her on screaming for “Blue” to win.

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic and Kevin Garnett is introduced and walks out onto the court with his daughters during his number retirement ceremony after game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

