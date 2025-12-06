NBA icon Kevin Garnett's tall 6-foot-4 daughter Kapri goes viral for dad's two words
Kevin Garnett wanted to play for the Michigan Wolverines, but he was so good he went straight from high school to the NBA. Now, 30 years later, his daughter is heading to the college to play volleyball. His two-word reaction to her signing her scholarship has gone viral.
After transferring to Farragut Career Academy in Chicago, Illinois, from South Carolina, Garnett chose to go straight to the pros after his senior season and was selected as the 5th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995.
And what a Hall of Fame career he had, including winning a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.
He’d retire in 2016. He has three children — two with ex-wife Brandi Garnett with two daughters Kapri and Kavalli.
Kapri out of Viewpoint High School in Calabasas, California, just made it official as a Wolverine on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 daughter of the 6-foot-11 retired basketball star definitely made dad proud with her choice.
While she made the announcement she was heading to Michigan back in 2024 with her verbal commitment, she made it official with the signature. Dad finally commented on her going with a “Go Blue 😤“, to which Kapri had to point out.
Congratulations on the next Garnett star athlete and her choice to go to Michigan. No doubt, dad will be cheering her on screaming for “Blue” to win.
