NBA legend Kevin Garnett's extremely tall 6-foot-4 daughter slays new sport

The almost 7-feet Kevin Garnett revolutionized the NBA with his all-around game. His daughter Kapri recently shared big news of her own.

Matthew Graham

February 20, 2022: NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
February 20, 2022: NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett was ahead of his time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics NBA legend moved gracefully around the court at almost 7-feet tall, and with a wingspan that was like Victor Wembanyama, he dominated both sides of the ball. In fact, Wemby can thank Garnett for paving the way for his style of game.

Speaking of paving the way, the 48-year-old proud father also shared a special moment with his daughter Kapri, who revealed recently that she's chosen the Michigan Wolverines for volleyball. It seems Garnett has passed those athletic genes onto her, plus the height as she stands at 6 feet, 4 inches.

Kapri Garnett
Kapri Garnett/Instagram

"I am beyond blessed and excited to say that I have verbally committed to the University of Michigan to pursue my athletic and academic career!!," Kapri wrote on her Instagram post.

After thanking many folks in her volleyball career, she gave her biggest thanks to Garnett, her mom, and little sister.

"My family for always supporting me on and off the court who stay having my back. My sister, my mini me, who Im grateful to be a role model for everyday, one of my biggest cheerleaders, I love you. The biggest thank you to my Mom and Dad. You guys have guided me through this from start to finish, continuing to believe in me everyday, pushing me to strive for the best not only as a player but as a person. I am forever grateful for the loving parents you are... My friends, always being happy for me, having my back, sticking by my side I love all of you guys. Cant wait for these years and the next chapter of my life!!"

It's great to see Garnett's daughter flourish, and the two spent a heartfelt moment together celebrating in The Big House. Now that's pretty sweet.

Kevin Garnett, Kapri Garnett
Kapri Garnett/Instagram

