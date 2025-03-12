The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares powerful Kobe Bryant story never shared before

When Jeanie Buss and legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson broke up, the Zen Master had a powerful message about her bond with Kobe.

Matthew Graham

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jeanie Buss is enjoying her new moment in the spotlight.

Back on the media circuit with her Netflix show "Running Point," starring Kate Hudson as a "fictionalized" version of the Los Angeles Lakers owner in the hit comedy, Buss has new stories to tell.

Jay Mohr, Jeanie Buss
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Buss, 63, is now married to actor and comedian Jay Mohr, but her most famous ex-boyfriend is legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson, 79, who set the all-time record by winning 11 NBA championships - six with the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, five with Kobe Bryant and Shaq.

On former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast, Buss shared a powerful story about Kobe that she has never shared before.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant
IMAGO / Newscom World

Talking about her break-up with Jackson after he went to the New York Knicks, who he won two championships with as a player, the Zen Master had some sage words of advice for her.

"You always have Kobe," Buss recalls Jackson telling her. "Kobe will always have your back. You can trust Kobe. And you know, Kobe was that friend for me. And you can't replace that."

Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bryant, and Natalia Bryant
December 18, 2017: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys with Gianna, Vanessa, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka, and Natalia. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kobe of course tragically passed away with his daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash, and Buss got a little choked up reminiscing about the Lakers icon.

It's rare to get such an inside glimpse from an NBA owner about a special bond with a star player.

Kobe and Buss clearly had something irreplaceable.

Jeanie Buss
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

