Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares powerful Kobe Bryant story never shared before
Jeanie Buss is enjoying her new moment in the spotlight.
Back on the media circuit with her Netflix show "Running Point," starring Kate Hudson as a "fictionalized" version of the Los Angeles Lakers owner in the hit comedy, Buss has new stories to tell.
Buss, 63, is now married to actor and comedian Jay Mohr, but her most famous ex-boyfriend is legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson, 79, who set the all-time record by winning 11 NBA championships - six with the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, five with Kobe Bryant and Shaq.
On former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast, Buss shared a powerful story about Kobe that she has never shared before.
Talking about her break-up with Jackson after he went to the New York Knicks, who he won two championships with as a player, the Zen Master had some sage words of advice for her.
"You always have Kobe," Buss recalls Jackson telling her. "Kobe will always have your back. You can trust Kobe. And you know, Kobe was that friend for me. And you can't replace that."
Kobe of course tragically passed away with his daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash, and Buss got a little choked up reminiscing about the Lakers icon.
It's rare to get such an inside glimpse from an NBA owner about a special bond with a star player.
Kobe and Buss clearly had something irreplaceable.
