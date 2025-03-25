Unpopular opinion? ESPN analyst, ex-NBA All-Star has surprising take on Mavs GM Nico Harrison
Seven weeks have passed since the Dallas Mavericks shocked everyone by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. To be honest, the last two months have felt like years considering the state of the Mavericks since the deal.
Davis and basically half the roster went down with injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear for star Kyrie Irving, who did everything he could to keep the franchise afloat. With ten games remaining in the regular season, Dallas finds itself fighting for the last spot in the postseason after making a run to the NBA Finals less than a year ago.
The trade brought plenty of criticism to general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont as the Mavericks ousted Doncic, who had become the face of the franchise. However, one former NBA all-star turned analyst has a different take on the deal.
Carlos Boozer, who previously argued that Dallas and Los Angeles both came out on top in the trade, credited Harrison for the team he put together. Boozer believes that the Mavericks are in a position to compete for a championship next season if everyone can stay healthy.
"I actually like this team when they're completely healthy," Boozer said on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday. "Kyrie was having an outstanding season, I think [Daniel] Gafford made a huge step from when he was with the Wizards to coming to Dallas, [Dereck] Lively's made another step as well. AD in the middle, the scoring, the rebounding, the assisting - the shooting of Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, we forgot about him, he's like the forgotten man."
"They have great pieces on that team," Boozer continued. "Nico did a good job of putting a really good team together for now. So for next year, they're going to be a contender if they're healthy."
Time will only tell if Boozer, who played in the NBA from 2002-15, ends up being right about Dallas' potential success. Harrison's job is surely relying on it.
Either way, no one expected the Mavericks to be on the outside looking in on the playoffs with the regular season nearing its end. A lot of that can be attributed to the moves that Harrison and Dumont decided to make.
Since trading Luka Doncic on February 4, the Mavericks have gone 9-15, including 4-11 in the past 15 games as the injuries have piled up. Dallas is currently on a two-game winning streak.
