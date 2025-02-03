The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic's controversial weight looks untrue in Lakers first video on private jet

The initial speculation was Luka Doncic being extremely out of shape was why the Dallas Mavericks got fleeced in the stunning trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Matthew Graham

How could the Dallas Mavericks get fooled so badly?

That's the unanimous consensus across the NBA universe, including dismayed Dallas fans, at least 24 hours after one of the most shocking trades in the history of the league that sent one of best young talents, 25-year-old, five time All-NBA First Team superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of the rumored reasons that went viral instantly is that Doncic, who has always been criticized for not staying in shape, had ballooned to 270 pounds, implying the Mavericks were "tired of his conditioning issues."

Luka Doncic
The Lakers posted the reigning NBA scoring champion arriving in Los Angeles, and it immediately looks like the former Maverick is not alarmingly overweight.

Luka Doncic
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will leave it to our Sports Illustrated colleagues to break down why it was so lopsided giving up a generational talent for not much in return besides Anthony Davis, but as far as his weight, he looks proportional for a player listed at 6 feet, 6 inches.

The counter joke was that he's wearing a slimming all-black athleisure fit with his white kicks, with one user writing, "black hides the extra pounds."

It was all excitement on the official Lakers handles posts across social media, especially after he already flashed the "LA" sign with ease.

Luka Doncic
One user put it perfectly on Instagram, "Can’t spell Luka without L-A."

