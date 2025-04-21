Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s daughter Sterling doesn’t like what’s inside Easter egg
The Mahomes family had an adorable Easter Sunday with another treasured moment from daughter Sterling.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany just got back from an epic theme park Florida trip with the kids where son Bronze, 2, didn’t so much like meeting Mickey Mouse at Disney World, and 4-year-old Sterling went all mean-girl stare at a Disney Princess.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes upstages Brittany, kids with shorts, tattoo during theme park fun
On Easter Sunday, they shared the first family photo all together with new baby daughter Golden, who mom held in an adorable moment. It was then off to Easter egg hunting where Bronze was running around like dad scrambling out of the pocket.
And Sterling filling up her basket like dad’s ring collection.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes boldly goes makeup-free after theme park fun with Patrick, kids
But the cutest moment came when Sterling opened an egg and Brittany filmed her reaction when she saw it was money and a Starburst in it. She said “Just money and I don’t want that.” Brittany reacted, “ 🤣🤣🤣🤣 a kid who doesn’t want the candy just the money 🤌🏻👏🏻,” which was totally the opposite for Sterling as she just wanted the candy and returned the cash to Brittany.
If you’re 4, would you rather have some paper thing that means nothing to you, or some yummy Starbursts? As long as they are the pink and red ones, right?
Well done, Sterling. Good choice.
