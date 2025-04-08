Brittany Mahomes boldly goes makeup-free after theme park fun with Patrick, kids
Brittany Mahomes is supermom lately, and showed she’s not afraid to rock her makeup-free, busy mom look for the world to see.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couples’ third child with daughter Golden Raye in January and has been on the go ever since. She’s crushing her workouts with Golden by her side for a selfie, while showing off daughter Sterling, 4, with her toy weights and treadmill. She’s also eating at the same time as Golden teasing a photo of her, while son Bronze, 2, was licking lemons for a hilarious reaction. The couple just took their kids to Disney on Ice where Patrick had an adorable moment with his son she shared, and then a theme park where dad upstaged the family with his shorts and tattoo.
Brittany also had time to catch some sun in a pink bikini where she found her “happy place”, and then had fun on a bachelorette party while rocking a fire fit.
The 29-year-old Brittany, who was at Patrick’s game just days after giving birth, now wasn’t afraid to go makeup-free to show off her natural beauty.
Amazing. Not a bag under her eyes either with three young kids running around. She truly does have super powers and shows makeup or not, she’s can stun.