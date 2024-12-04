Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival
The Kansas City Chiefs should be riding high as they enter Week 14 sitting atop the AFC with an 11-1 record. However, the vibes around Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football are tempered at best.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't exactly proud of the fact that they can't seem to blow out any opponent, even teams they were favored to defeat by two scores.
"Didn't execute in the red zone. Didn't execute good enough on third down. Too many mistakes. We've gotta clean that up if we wanna get to where we wanna go." Mahomes told reporters after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 19-17 last week.
While Mahomes and Co. look to make NFL history as the first team to win a Super Bowl three-peat, the 29-year-old quarterback, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are preparing to welcome baby No. 3.
The couple announced Brittany's pregnancy during training camp and revealed they were having another girl in July. With her due date nearing close, the soon-to-be mother three shared her latest maternity photos with Mahomes on Instagram and sent a message to the Chiefs star.
While staring at Mahomes in the pictures, "Always loving you🤍," she captioned the post.
Chiefs Kingdom loved seeing the three-time Super Bowl MVP in family mode. One woman commented, "You can see the love you have between you, clearly in your eyes🥺❤️." Another person wrote, "Y’all set a wonderful example of family life!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
The Kansas City Current co-owners are already parents to Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," who celebrated his 2nd birthday on Nov. 28.
Fans can expected to see Brittany and her baby bump back at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs face the Chargers on Dec. 8.
