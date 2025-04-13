Justin Rose Had Classy Message for Rory McIlroy After His Historic Masters Win
Rory McIlroy made history in dramatic fashion on Sunday as he finally won the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. He's just the sixth player in history to win all four major championships.
The man he beat in that one-hole playoff was a friend of his, 44-year-old Justin Rose. The two have been teammates on numerous Ryder Cup teams together over the years but on Sunday they went head-to-head with the green jacket on the line and it was McIlory who got the win after making a short birdie putt on the only extra hole.
While McIlory was rightfully emotional after making the final putt, Rose had a classy message for him a few moments later:
"I just said, listen this is a historic moment in golf to have someone achieve the career Gand Slam and it was pretty cool to share that moment with him," Rose said during his interview with CBS's Amanda Balionis. "Obviously I wanted to be the bad guy today but still, it’s a momentous occasion for the game of golf."
Rose later tweeted this:
What a cool thing for Rose to say, and what a wild day at Augusta.