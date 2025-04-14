Rory McIlroy Shared Sweet Moment With Justin Rose's Wife After Masters Win
Heading into Sunday at the Masters, the golf world was set up for a battle of the ages.
On one side of the final pairing was Rory McIlroy, trying once again to win his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam. Against him was Bryson DeChambeau, who had bested Rory in heartbreaking fashion at the U.S. Open less than a year before.
But as the round played out, a new battle emerged. DeChambeau faded with a few rough holes in the middle of his round, but McIlroy’s up-and-down day opened the door for other contenders to join the party, and the man that did was Justin Rose.
While McIlroy and DeChambeau were easy to see as rival heavyweights in a rematch, the dynamic between Rose and McIlroy is far different. The two are Ryder Cup teammates and good friends, so much so that after McIlroy ultimately won the playoff between them, their embrace was one that was clearly full of love, rather than heartbreak.
Rose’s wife, Kate Phillips, also embraced McIlroy as he walked off the 18th green, in a sweet moment that showed the grace of all parties involved.
In fact, as McIlroy and Rose headed towards the 18th tee to begin their fateful playoff, their wives stood together cheering them both on.
Rose has his own history at Augusta National—he now has three second-place finishes at the Masters, including two that came in playoff losses. For all of the scars of past performances that haunted McIlroy, Rose had plenty of demons he was hoping to exorcise as well. But despite the pain of losing, Rose and Phillips were there to celebrate with Rory after his accomplishment.
“I just said it was pretty cool to be able to share that moment with him,” Rose said when asked what he told Rory as they embraced after the final putt. “Obviously, I wanted to be the bad guy today, but still, it’s a momentous occasion for the game of golf.”