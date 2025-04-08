Famous NFL WAG Ciara drops dramatic new hairstyle in stunning magazine shoot
Ciara is usually wearing a fire fit while showing off her long beautiful hair look. This time, she still wore a fire fit but rocked a dramatic new hairstyle.
The recording artist is working on her highly-anticipated new album “CiCi” that is set to drop in July, and in the meantime celebrating her husband Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants after spending a year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. She’s so happy about it that she did a bathrobe dance in a Giants hat, and an odd workout routine with the Yankees cap. She even posed with the New York Knicks cheerleaders.
After meeting Wilson’s new coach Brian Daboll with an awkward hug, Ciara upstaged her husband’s first team photo as she usually does, and then wore a tank-top that had him joking about having baby No. 5.
The 39-year-old global superstar continued to turn heads by posing in L’OFFICIEL magazine with a beautiful dress and her curly new hairdo.
Another look at her before:
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have daughter Sienna Princess, 8, son Win Harrison, 4, and baby daughter Amora Princess, 1, as well Ciara’s son Future Zahir Wilburn, 10, from her previous relationship with the rapper Future.
Whatever her hairstyle is, Ciara is on fire lately with or without her man.