Russell Wilson Praises Wife Ciara in Matching Designer Family Fits for Mothers' Day

Russell Wilson celebrated wife Ciara on Mothers’ Day in a very Wilson family way: A special message and the kids in matching fits, of course.

The New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist wife usually have fun dressing up their kids to match them. We’ve seen them two Easters in a row with the boys matching and the girls doing the same — although this year included a major photo fail. We’ve seen the boys dressing up on many occasions, and Ciara and her daughter Sienna in cheerleader fits rooting on Wilson at the Pro Bowl.

And on Christmas in this photo below:

Ciara and Wilson also went to a New York Knicks game in matching denim before she posed with Jelly Roll.

Now for Mothers’ Day, Wilson shared a photo of them in matching designer fits while praising his wife:

“Happy Mother’s Day my love! Nothing brings me more joy than raising our beautiful children together. You continue to amaze me every day & no words describe how lucky we are that God blessed us with you! You are everything to us and more! Happy Mother’s Day @ciara 😘❤️.”

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and share four kids: Future, 11, who Wilson has helped raise, and then their daughters Sienna, 9, and Amora, 2, and son Win, 5.

It’s another perfect Wilson family photo and another sweet message from Wilson to his beautiful wife.

Happy Mothers’ Day to all the moms out there.