Sauce Gardner has one-word reaction to Ice Spice’s provocative dance amid rumors
Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets have a game Friday at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles to conclude the preseason. While he’s preparing for football, rumors have surfaced of a possible split with his girlfriend and rapper Ice Spice. It didn’t stop him from commenting on her provocative dance video post, however.
The 24-year-old star cornerback and the 25-year-old rapper whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston met earlier this year on LeBron James’ “The Shop” and have been linked since. On Thursday, however, TMZ dropped a report that Gaston was spotted with TikTok star Diamant Blazi, sparking rumors she and Gardner could possibly have split.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay Thompson adores
Amid that, the rapper posted a provocative dance video in some jean shorts where she wrote, “Baddie Baddie im feelin nasty 😛,” and Gardner would respond “banger 🔥🔥🔥
Whatever the situation is between the two, he enjoyed her spicy dance video and took the time to comment on it.
Will the two be together when the Jets open the season at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7? Maybe his comments on her posts will tell.
