Sauce Gardner has one-word reaction to Ice Spice’s provocative dance amid rumors

The star Jets cornerback comments on the rapper’s post while reports came out about her and him possibly splitting.

American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets have a game Friday at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles to conclude the preseason. While he’s preparing for football, rumors have surfaced of a possible split with his girlfriend and rapper Ice Spice. It didn’t stop him from commenting on her provocative dance video post, however.

The 24-year-old star cornerback and the 25-year-old rapper whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston met earlier this year on LeBron James’ “The Shop” and have been linked since. On Thursday, however, TMZ dropped a report that Gaston was spotted with TikTok star Diamant Blazi, sparking rumors she and Gardner could possibly have split.

Amid that, the rapper posted a provocative dance video in some jean shorts where she wrote, “Baddie Baddie im feelin nasty 😛,” and Gardner would respond “banger 🔥🔥🔥

Ice Spice/Instagram

Whatever the situation is between the two, he enjoyed her spicy dance video and took the time to comment on it.

Will the two be together when the Jets open the season at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7? Maybe his comments on her posts will tell.

Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

