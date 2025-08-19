Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay Thompson adores
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and the rapper Megan Thee Stallion hard launched their relationship last month after a Bahamas trip. They’ve since settled into adorable couple mode where now she’s sharing his favorite meal she makes for him.
After fans spotted the four-time NBA champ Thompson, 35, in a bikini photo of the 30-year-old Megan Pete — her real name — the rumors would fly they were dating. He’d also post them holding hands on the trip. They’d go official however in matching black fits at her charity event in New York City.
Since then, they’ve been spotted working out together where Thompson got a little too frisky, and then out on a boat where she crushed him with a stunning fishing fit while we saw the return of “Captain” Klay. She even posed with him at a celebrity baseball game with his full uniform on.
Now, Pete shared that she cooked him this spaghetti and catfish meal. She wrote, “Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so ar he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝.”
There’s also Hawaiian rolls and a glass of red wine. He said it’s his new favorite meal.
Hey, you can’t go wrong with some fried catfish with hot sauce and then add spaghetti. Throw in those rolls and some vino and no wonder why he keeps asking for it.
Did they catch that fish together, though, too?
