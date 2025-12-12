Sherrone Moore's wife Kelli, kids, staffer's lives are ruined like ex-Michigan coach

Seeing Sherrone Moore's defeated face at his arraignment today truly says it all.

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach was officially charged with felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. As ESPN's Dan Wetzel notes, as a first-time offender, Moore might not receive any jail time.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is lifted off the ground by offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore after Michigan won the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We'll leave it to the many experts at Sports Illustrated like Pat Forde and other reputable outlets to comment on the fallout for Michigan football, but I just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the biggest victims in this tragedy — Moore's wife Kelli, their three daughters, and yes, the alleged victim in the "worst-kept secret" affair.

Here is Sherrone Moore at the arraignment. pic.twitter.com/N0Vkyc4PJp — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 12, 2025

Kelli and Moore's daughters

His wife Kelli, who he married in 2015, along with their three daughters, did not deserve any of this and were thrust in the spotlight tragically after Moore's stunning downfall. Their lives will never be the same, and hopefully Kelli's faith and empathetic personality that she shares on her X profile will get her and their children through it with forgiveness and passion.

Everyone in America agrees that they deserve our utmost sympathy.

The victim from the alleged inappropriate relationship

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately America is always sharply divided when it comes to "the other woman," which is always a position that is cruel and unfair, and even before the scary details emerged on the alleged final sequence of events that led to the charges against Moore, she 100% deserves our sympathy.

Her name, along with photos and videos of her have been plastered all over social media and tabloids, and the fallout she will continuously face for the foreseeable future will be especially venomous and awful.

Prosecutor in court says Sherrone Moore went to woman's house, "grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life. 'I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.'" — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 12, 2025

Moore, 39, was still the person in power as the head coach at one of the biggest and most storied college football programs in the United States. Prosecutors allege Moore told her during that final confrontation after he was fired: "'I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.'"

"I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."



Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with three counts, including felony home invasion, after going to girlfriend’s house following his firing and threatening to kill… — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 12, 2025

Unfortunately, Moore ruined his life, his family's life, and his alleged victim's life, among many other people.

Many lives shattered. They all deserve our utmost sympathy, and I hope they can find their way through these dark times.