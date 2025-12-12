Sherrone Moore’s alleged affair was ‘worst-kept secret’, known for two years

We thought the Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels-LSU Tigers decision drama was soap opera-worthy. Now enter in Sherrone Moore with the Michigan Wolverines and the evidence that is coming to light is something for a future Hollywood script.

While one was just about a job, this one is not only about a loss of a job, but someone’s life being destroyed in a shocking downfall of a 39-year-old man.

Michigan announced on Wednesday that Moore was “terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Since then, he was arrested and held in Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan, and now on Friday has just officially been charged with felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

As ESPN's Dan Wetzel notes, as a first-time offender, Moore might not receive any jail time.

Felony home invasion carries up to 5 years in prison and a $2,000 fine

Stalking carries up to 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine

Breaking and entering carries up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine



Worth noting, as a first time offender, it is unlikely Sherrone Moore would face… — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 12, 2025

It’s a sad story for not only a football coach who went 9-3 this season and was getting ready for the Citrus Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, but for his family: Sherrone has a wife Kelli (see first related link above), and three young daughters.

When you make fun of Sherrone Moore, this is who you’re making fun of. A successful black father and husband and a proud Central Michigan Chippewa. Some things are bigger than sports. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/qShcMQ9txV — Henry S. Fisher (@HonestSportsFa5) December 11, 2025

While this came as a shock to all of us not around the program, industry sources told CBS Sports that this was “the worst kept-secret” about his alleged affair with a staff member.

The report also said, “A high-level Michigan booster told CBS Sports that Moore’s conduct had been widely known inside the building. ‘Everybody in the program has known this the last two seasons,’ the booster said, adding that Schembechler Hall was ‘swarming with lawyers’ earlier this month.”

Moore went 18-8 as the coach at Michigan which included four wins as interim coach when Jim Harbaugh wasn’t on the sidelines.

Lots of rumors and reports are surfacing on why he was fired now for it, but the fact it was known is shocking.

No doubt this made-for-TV drama continues to unfold in the days and weeks to come.

