Shirtless Stephen Curry flexes beside Ayesha during Warriors offseason vacation
Stephen Curry is in full Golden State Warriors offseason vacation mode, and he’s flexing his muscles with wife Ayesha Curry.
The 37-year-old NBA superstar wasn’t able to play after hurting his hamstring in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving Golden State with little chance in a series they lost 4-1.
He’s since been enjoying family with the kids and with Ayesha, 35. He was seen in adorable mode on son Cai’s 1st birthday, and then going fanboy mode at a Benson Boone concert in Napa where his wife crushed him in a cowboy top.
RELATED: Stephen Curry sneakily claps back at haters for viral Benson Boone concert moment
The couple has been together since teenagers and married since 2011. They ditched their four kids Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai for a beach-filled vacation where Ayesha shared photos of shirtless Steph flexing next to her.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s unique metal-black fit crushes Stephen on red carpet together
He makes those poses look “Stephortless” as the Inside the NBA TNT crew loves to say.
Ayesha also showed off she was having a good time on the water.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the couple jet off and relaxing at the beach as they got away to Mexico during the All-Star break where Ayesha stunned in her bikini next to Steph.
Hopefully they can let loose and party it up like they do.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?