The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry sneakily claps back at haters for viral Benson Boone concert moment

Just like he does on the court for the Golden State Warriors, the “Petty King” had something for the haters.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry wasn’t able to silence any crowds in the second round of the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors due to his hamstring injury. He could at least try to silence all the haters from a viral fan-boy clip of him and wife Ayesha at a Benson Boone concert.

The 37-year-old four-time NBA champion with Golden State has done all there is to do on a basketball court, now he’s spending time doing things he’s passionate about in the offseason.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s unique metal-black fit crushes Stephen on red carpet together

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre. / IMAGO / SOPA Images

Being out of the playoffs early has given Steph more family time where he went in adorable superdad mode for baby Cai’s first birthday, and time for Ayesha and a trip to Napa, California, where she crushed him with her cowboy fit.

While in Napa, Steph was there at BottleRock 2025 doing tastings of his whiskey, Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon, which even features a limited editon bottle with his dad Dell Curry that has a hefty price tag.

Steph Curry and Ayesha
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha shows off pickleball skirt playing in tropical paradise

After pouring some whiskeys, Steph and his elite hat took to the crowd to watch Boone sing, where fans called him out for pulling out his phone to record and sing along to the song “Beautiful Things.”

Steph Curry, Stephen Curry
Steph at BottleRock / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Steph took to Instagram to post his weekend of fun where he said, “Good music & even better drinks” and had the same Boone song playing over his video, which included him at the concert enjoying himself with Ayesha.

Steph, who is the self-proclaimed “Petty King”, took notes and then did what he does best by trying to shut up the haters. This time it was a sneak attack on Instagram.

Let Steph enjoy his offseason and be a fan-boy if he wants to.

Steph and Ayesha Curry
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry seen in the crowd during Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC

NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News