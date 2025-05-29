Stephen Curry sneakily claps back at haters for viral Benson Boone concert moment
Stephen Curry wasn’t able to silence any crowds in the second round of the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors due to his hamstring injury. He could at least try to silence all the haters from a viral fan-boy clip of him and wife Ayesha at a Benson Boone concert.
The 37-year-old four-time NBA champion with Golden State has done all there is to do on a basketball court, now he’s spending time doing things he’s passionate about in the offseason.
Being out of the playoffs early has given Steph more family time where he went in adorable superdad mode for baby Cai’s first birthday, and time for Ayesha and a trip to Napa, California, where she crushed him with her cowboy fit.
While in Napa, Steph was there at BottleRock 2025 doing tastings of his whiskey, Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon, which even features a limited editon bottle with his dad Dell Curry that has a hefty price tag.
After pouring some whiskeys, Steph and his elite hat took to the crowd to watch Boone sing, where fans called him out for pulling out his phone to record and sing along to the song “Beautiful Things.”
Steph took to Instagram to post his weekend of fun where he said, “Good music & even better drinks” and had the same Boone song playing over his video, which included him at the concert enjoying himself with Ayesha.
Steph, who is the self-proclaimed “Petty King”, took notes and then did what he does best by trying to shut up the haters. This time it was a sneak attack on Instagram.
Let Steph enjoy his offseason and be a fan-boy if he wants to.
