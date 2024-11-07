Shohei Ohtani adorably plays hoops with ex-pro wife Mamiko Tanaka
We know Los Angeles Dodgers megastar and new World Series champ Shohei Ohtani can flat out bring it on the diamond, and we now know his new wife Mamiko Tanaka is a baller on the basketball court.
While Ohtani was busy winning a ring against the New York Yankees, a viral video surfaced of Tanaka playing professional basketball in Japan and absolutely ballin’ like she was Steph Curry out there.
Now, a video of the rarely seen couple together hit X (formerly Twitter) of the two adorably shooting hoops together.
Tanaka clearly has a better shot than Ohtani. There’s no indication, however, if this was filmed before Ohtani had major shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered sliding into second base during Game 2 of the World Series.
Tanaka played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League from 2019 to 2023 where she averaged 24 minutes, 7.8 points, and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2022–23.
While there is still a lot of mystery around Mamiko and Ohtani, Tanaka has really come out of her shell in public recently and even posed with fans during the Dodgers World Series celebration.
Ohtani revealed the two had been hitched in February on his Instagram where he described his wife as a "normal Japanese woman" and "very special to me.”
It’s clear there are two ballers in this relationship, but Ohtani should definitely stick to baseball.
