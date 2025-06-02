Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos getting kisses from Canon
Stephen Curry hoped to still be playing basketball right now as the NBA Finals is set to start this week, but at least he gets to spend more time in the offseason with his adorable family.
The 37-year-old made his 11th All-NBA team this season — one that saw the Golden State Warriors looking like serious title contenders before his hamstring injury doomed the team in the second round vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Since then, Steph’s been seen in superdad mode on son Cai’s 1st birthday, and going fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert with wife Ayesha Curry in Napa, and then off to the beach where a shirtless Steph flexed beside his wife.
Ayesha and the kids also are spending some quality family time with dad, including adorable new pictures with Cai and his siblings Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and Canon, 6. Ayesha posted on Instagram, “Grateful. …”
Cai is getting so big, as are the other Curry kids.
Riley, who was a star as a little kid at dad’s games, was even recently seen dancing again with mom, while Canon went viral when dad lost a game.
Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011.
They both have a lot to be grateful for with their beautiful family.
