Trae Young's ex-Oklahoma cheerleader wife Shelby in spotlight with NBA trade rumors

With Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young being at the center of trade rumors, it means his wife Shelby is also thrust into the spotlight.

The 27-year-old Young is in seventh season in the NBA and has been an All-Star four times. He’s averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, but is injured yet again. After failing to agree on a contract extension and with young talent like Jalen Johnson shining, the team is looking to move their star point guard.

Young has been in street clothes a lot this season. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

RELATED: NBA star Trae Young posts cute ‘preschool’ dad-life photo

With all the buzz around Young and where he may end up, wherever it is he’ll be bringing his wife and two kids with him to a new city.

Who is Shelby Young (formerly Miller)?

They met in college at Oklahoma

When Trae played for the Sooners they met and started dating in 2017 before he was drafted to the Hawks in 2018 as the fifth overall pick. She earned her degree in communications.

She was a college cheerleader

Shelby represented the Sooners at football and basketball games as a cheerleader. Here they are posing together at a football game back in 2017.

They got married in the Bahamas

Young proposed to her in 2021 in an epic scene with balloons, rose petals across the floor, candles, and posted a series of photos on Instagram where he wrote, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."

They’d then get married in a tropical setting by the beach as seen below.

They have two kids together

They have son Tydus Reign Young, who was born in June 2022, and a daughter named Teal Dove Young, born in November 2023.

Shelby, who focuses on being a mom, is often seen with them at games rooting on dad.

They could be fans of a new team of dad’s very soon.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring