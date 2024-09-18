NBA star Trae Young posts cute ‘preschool’ dad-life photo
The Atlanta Hawks regular season tips off on October 23, giving superstar point guard Trae Young some family time beforehand.
Just last year, Young and his wife Shelby Miller got married in the Bahamas after meeting in 2017 as Oklahoma Sooners students. In 2023, they also announced the birth of their second child, a girl named Teal Dove Young. Young’s older child and big brother, Tydus, started preschool on Wednesday morning and Young documented the moment with his adorable kid.
The caption reads, “1st Day of Preschool Vibes❤️👊🏽”.
That’s a proud parent right there and a happy-looking kid. Young is just 25 years old (26 tomorrow on September 19), and is experiencing his first take-your-kid to school day, which is a day he won’t forget with so many emotions as evident by his smile, his worried-look face, and his stick-your-tongue-out-in-excitement move.
Young averaged 25.7 points per game and 10.8 assists last season for the Hawks. He will to be the driver of the team again this season, but for now he’s the driver of his kid to his first day of school. Congrats dad and son.
