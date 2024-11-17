Fiancée Leanna Lenee flexes abs in Travis Hunter Heisman-worthy custom fit
Travis Hunter and Colorado Buffaloes remained on fire with a big home win vs. the Utah Utes on Saturday. His fiancée Leanna Lenee also kept her red-hot streak going with a Heisman-worthy fit to rep her man.
Lenee has crushed all season long with her Buffs game day looks with unique outfits like these sick custom jeans with Hunter on them, and this skimpy Colorado crop top.
The couple just got engaged in February when Hunter dropped to a knee with a ridiculously priced ring. They have also set a wedding date that came as a shock to the team’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter is a two-way star who keeps pushing his case for the Heisman as the 8-2 Buffaloes are a legit contender. On Saturday, Lenee offered her support with her MVP abs in sick custom pants and jacket.
Lenee captioned the post, “Lil mama stay fly 🎀.” She certainly did stay fly with that look.
Hunter and Lenee began dating as students in high school and contunued while he was at Jacksonville State. She followed Hunter to Colorado when he transferred to play under coach Deion Sanders last season.
Hunter is now the overwhelming Heisman Trophy favorite after his touchdown on offense and interception performance against Utah.
While Hunter will likely win the prestigious award, his fiancée is also having a Heisman-worthy season with fits like these.
